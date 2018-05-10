× Colin Kaepernick visits the Seahawks – but not for the reason you’re thinking

RENTON, Wash. – Colin Kaepernick is in Renton this week, but he’s probably not throwing any passes.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Kaepernick and his attorney were in town to take depositions from coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider as part of the quarterback’s collusion case against the NFL.

It was reported last fall that Carroll and Schneider would be among those deposed.

Kaepernick alleges that NFL teams have colluded to keep him out of the league after he knelt on the sidelines before games during the national anthem in protest of racial injustice.

ABC News reported that the owners and coaches selected for depositions where chosen based on their public statements about Kaepernick or the National Anthem protests that have rocked the league this year.

While the Seahawks were reportedly interested in bringing Kaepernick in for a tryout earlier in the offseason, Schefter said that no longer appears to be the plan.