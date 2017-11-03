× Reports: Pete Carroll, Paul Allen to be deposed in Kaepernick’s case against the NFL

SEATTLE — Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and owner Paul Allen will be deposed in former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s collusion grievance against the NFL, according to reports.

Multiple news outlets are reporting Carroll and Allen join a list of names including Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Patriots owner Bob Kraft in a case Kaepernick filed against the NFL and owners.

Kaepernick and his lawyers allege the league “entered into an enforced, implied and/or express agreements to specifically deprive” Kaepernick of employment, the NY Post reports.

Kaepernick has struggled to find a job in the NFL following his protests during the National Anthem.

ABC News is reporting that the owners and coaches selected for depositions where chosen based on their public statements about Kaepernick or the National Anthem protests that have rocked the league this year.

Kaepernick, a 29-year-old free agent, worked out with the Seahawks in May. It was reported Kaepernick had a good workout with the Hawks, but he was never signed.

The Guardian reports that Kaepernick filed his claim against the league in order to protect “all athletes from such collusive conduct.”

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.