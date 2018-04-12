Colin Kaepernick’s visit with Seahawks called off, but the reason why isn’t clear

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – A planned visit between the Seattle Seahawks and quarterback Colin Kaepernick was reportedly called off at the last minute over the weekend, but the reasons for the decision vary depending on whose report you choose to believe.

Kaepernick was famously the catalyst for the decision by many NFL players to either kneel or sit on the bench during the national anthem to protest racial injustice. Kaepernick didn’t land with an NFL team last season, and filed a collusion lawsuit in October after several quarterbacks were injured but he hadn’t been invited for any workouts.

At least a five outlets did original reporting on the story Thursday morning, and there was a fairly even split on to what degree the Seahawks’ decision to cancel Monday’s scheduled workout hinged on Kaepernick’s refusal to say he would stand for the anthem next season. The Seahawks didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Q13 News on Thursday morning.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the story, saying “Seattle postponed the trip when the quarterback declined to stop kneeling during the national anthem next season.” Yahoo’s Charles Robinson and CBS Sports Jason La Confora reported much the same.

The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta, on the other hand, reported that a source told him the Seahawks asked Kaepernick about his commitment to football and his plans for off-field activities, but that Kaepernick said he didn’t know. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirmed that’s what his sources were saying, and added that the lawsuit might’ve also been part of the conversation and that the story from the team and from Kaepernick’s camp differed.

Most reports suggested that the workout could still happen, but that the Seahawks wanted to have more internal discussions first.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said in an interview after the season that he believed the decision of several Seahawks to sit on the bench during the anthem "took its toll," particularly in a loss to the Tennessee Titans after a week in which Carroll and several players drew attention from the national media.

“I think it had an effect in that game that week in Tennessee,” Carroll said at the time. “I think it had an effect on a lot of teams and players. It was an extraordinarily heated time. That was a different amount of emotional output that occurred before the game, and it looked like it, the way we played. It looked like it took its toll.”

Seahawks did talk to Kaepernick and he apparently said he did not know what his plans would be going forward. Seahawks want to talk about their options more internally going forward but could still consider Kaepernick down the road. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) April 12, 2018

After arranging for Colin Kaepernick to work out for the Seahawks this week, Seattle postponed the trip when the quarterback declined to stop kneeling during the national anthem next season, league sources tell ESPN. More ahead on NFL Live now. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 12, 2018

A Seahawks exec asked if Kaepernick still planned on any pregame protests and if he did trip probably not worth taking ... — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) April 12, 2018

Kaepernick and/or his reps said QB was focused on workout and playing only, but wasn't agreeing to any such conditions. Workout postponed... — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) April 12, 2018

The #Seahawks did postpone a tentatively scheduled workout with Colin Kaepernick, as @AdamSchefter reported. It was not because he said he declined to stop kneeling, tho. The team asked for his plan moving forward on how to handle everything and there was not a firm plan. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 12, 2018

#Seahawks brass, John Schneider and Pete Carroll, want Colin Kaepernick to consider how he wants to proceed on everything (not just anthem) and get together at a later date when his plans are formed. Clearly, Seattle has accepted players speaking out for what they believe. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 12, 2018

On Colin Kaepernick and #Seahawks: From a team perspective, they wanted to hear Kaepernick’s plan going forward, including but not limited to kneeling. There is also the lawsuit, for instance… From those close to Kaepernick, they maintain it was only, Will you keep kneeling? — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 12, 2018

More on this: #Seahawks workout with Kaepernick was on the books for Monday. After being set into motion, Seattle front office followed up and asked if Kaepernick would stipulate to ending his kneeling during anthem. Kaepernick said no. #Seahawks then scrubbed the entire visit. https://t.co/jWavFUbS2S — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) April 12, 2018

This is not what I am hearing. I heard the same thing @AdamSchefter has reported. That the workout was killed over kneeling. Not "failing to have a plan". https://t.co/Fcx7yi5NWV — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) April 12, 2018