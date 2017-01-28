-
Deputies shoot man as they look for suspect in deadly Sammamish car prowl
-
Airbnb offers free housing to people barred from flights to U.S.
-
Trump’s immigration ban sends shockwaves
-
Thousands protest Trump’s immigration plan in cities across the U.S.
-
Tech leaders condemn Trump’s immigrant ban
-
-
Seattle serial robber: ‘Have a gun. Give me cash’ — disturbing demand note handed to barista
-
Amazon’s best-seller list takes a dystopian turn in Trump era
-
Cincinnati Zoo says premature hippo begins to support weight