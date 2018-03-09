Kaci Aitchison says ‘farewell for now’ to her Q13 News family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Q13 News This Morning anchor Kaci Aitchison returned to the studio Friday with a big announcement.

Kaci is leaving Q13 FOX to focus on her baby Scarlett! We are so happy for her and her family, but so sad to say farewell for now.

Kaci and John welcomed Scarlett Ann into the world on Nov. 5.

She’s here!!!!

Scarlett Ann joined our family 11/5 at 12:47pm: 8 lbs 12 oz, super feisty! Beyond grateful after the long road here. ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/jr4nlI7Tou — Kaci Aitchison ❄️ (@KaciAitchison) November 10, 2017

Kaci and her family have been on a long road, and have detailed their pregnancy journey on Q13 News. Kaci has been open about her family’s path to parenthood, and the heartache and myriad of emotions the journey brings.

She is an advocate for families going through infertility, and has helped Q13 News viewers navigate the “dos and don’ts” of what to tell families going through loss.

BELOW: Kaci introduces her new boss:

One thing we could count on every day: Kaci would make us laugh. Check our one of our favorite moments involving a canon here.