She’s here! Kaci and family welcome baby Scarlett Ann into the world

SEATTLE — She’s here.

And she’s “happy, healthy and super feisty.” Just like her mother 😉

Q13 News anchor Kaci Aitchison and her family welcomed baby Scarlett Ann into the world on Sunday, Nov. 5.

Kaci and her family have been on a long road, and have detailed their pregnancy journey on Q13 News. Kaci has been open about her family’s path to parenthood, and the heartache and myriad of emotions the journey brings.

She is an advocate for families going through infertility, and has helped Q13 News viewers navigate the “dos and don’ts” of what to tell families going through loss.

It takes a lot for the Q13 Newsroom to show emotion. But when these Scarlett Ann pictures came in, the normally stoic Q13 building was filled with squeals of joy.

We love you, Kaci! We couldn't be happier.