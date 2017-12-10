× Second suspect in Everett homicide investigation captured Sunday

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A boy tied to a shooting in Everett last week that left a woman dead and her son hurt was taken into custody after sparking a manhunt Sunday morning, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Bryan Rodriguez-Hernandez escaped authorities and assaulted a deputy just before 2 a.m. while he was being transported in downtown Everett. At about 8 a.m., he was located several miles south, near the 1900 block of 100th Avenue Southwest, and taken into custody.

Rodriguez-Hernandez is the third suspect to be revealed by the sheriff’s office in relation to Thursday’s shooting at Village Green Mobile Home Park. One teenager was arrested and booked for murder Thursday night.

Sheriff’s officials also listed 16-year-old Larry Donates Dorrough as another suspect in the investigation. They have not released any updated information on his whereabouts or if he is still considered a suspect.

According to court documents, 54-year-old Julie Knechtel, the Everett woman who died in Thursday’s shooting, was trying to protect her son from an apparent armed drug robbery in their home.