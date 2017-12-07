× Mother killed, brother shot; Police say Everett shooting was not random

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Police near Everett are searching for clues in an early Thursday morning shooting that left a 54-year-old woman dead and her 17-year-old son hospitalized.

Detectives say they are questioning one person, but there could also be several more suspects on the loose.

The first call to 911 came in around 4:45 a.m. to report a burglary, and then a second call to report a shooting.

Alichia Young says her mother and little brother were victims in the shooting.

“Why is my mom gone? Why? There’s no answer,” she said. “And there never will be, and I will suffer for it for the rest of my life.”

On Thursday afternoon, Snohomish County Sheriff’s deputies say they detained a teenage boy possibly connected to the shooting – but investigators did not release a motive.

“We believe there are multiple suspects maybe up to four, probably all male,” said Shari Ireton with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. “The challenge here is that the one person that can talk to us has suffered some serious gunshot wounds and is in the hospital.”

Neighbors say police have made several visits to the neighborhood along the 12600 block of Gibson Road in the past but problems have never been as violent.

“It doesn’t make you feel very good,” said neighbor Kelly Foote. “You never think it’s going to happen to you, your neighborhood.”

“The next thing I knew she passed away,” said Young. “She didn’t even make it to the hospital.”

Young says Knechtel worked at a nearby Fred Meyer and was beloved by her customers and neighbors. She believes her mom died trying to protect her other kids.

“If she didn’t love us as much as I’m saying she did, she wouldn’t have taken that bullet for my brother,” she said.”

Sheriff’s deputies say they do not believe the shooting was random, adding there is no continued threat to the public.