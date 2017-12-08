Detectives working to identify 3 people after woman killed in Everett home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERETT, Wash. -- Detectives arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with a double shooting near Everett, but they are still looking for three persons of interest.

Authorities say a woman died and a teenage boy was wounded in a shooting during a burglary at a residence near Everett.

Snohomish County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Shari Ireton says calls to 911 reporting a burglary and shots fired were made around 4:45 a.m. Thursday at a mobile home park south of the city.

Ireton says when deputies arrived they found two people with gunshot wounds.

She says a 54-year-old woman died at the scene and a 17-year-old boy was taken to a hospital. Ireton says the boy's injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Alichia Young told Q13 News her mother and little brother were victims in the shooting.

“Why is my mom gone? Why? There’s no answer,” she said. “And there never will be, and I will suffer for it for the rest of my life.”

“The next thing I knew she passed away,” said Young. “She didn’t even make it to the hospital.”

On Friday, investigators said they believe these three people, two males and one female, may have information related to the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office Anonymous Tip Line at 425-388-3845 or submit a tip online.

Young says Knechtel worked at a nearby Fred Meyer and was beloved by her customers and neighbors. She believes her mom died trying to protect her other kids.

“If she didn’t love us as much as I’m saying she did, she wouldn’t have taken that bullet for my brother,” she said.