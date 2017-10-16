With three storms barreling in, ‘we’re officially headed into the stormy season’

SEATTLE – The first round of ugly fall weather in Western Washington will actually be three rounds of ugly fall weather.

Three storms are barreling toward the Northwest, with heavy rain and wind first arriving in time for Tuesday’s commute and things finally settling down Saturday afternoon, Q13 News Meteorologist Walter Kelley said Monday evening.

“We’re officially headed into the stormy season,” Kelley said.

The first storm will hit overnight Monday, and last through midday Tuesday. The first impacts will be in Bellingham and Forks, but the morning commute will be wet across the region, with gusts of wind out of the southwest up to 30 mph.

We’ll get a breather Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, but things will ramp back up Wednesday afternoon.

“This period looks really sloppy, and I would expect more tree damage then from Tuesday’s system,” Kelley said.

That system is forecast to bring gusts of 35 mph to the Seattle metro area, and much stronger winds to the coast and Bellingham. Thursday morning’s commute will be wet and windy as well, but outside of some scattered thunderstorms Friday, we’ll get another break until Friday evening.

It’ll be the same drill: Wet and windy for everyone, with strong gusts.

“Area rivers will run high and fast, but flooding should remain on the Olympic mountain rivers,” Kelley said. “Please clear your drains and drive with care during these wet and windy days.”

Sunday looks “reasonable,” Kelley said.