Wet, sloppy conditions this week could make commutes a real mess

SEATTLE — It’s not easy getting around the Puget Sound region on a typical day with our congested roadways, so throw in any kind of inconvenient weather into the mix, and it can be a recipe for traffic delays and major backups.

Expectations of gridlock have many drivers around the Pacific Northwest preparing for the first fall storm of 2017.

“I gotta leave earlier, the freeway is gonna be a mess, I take 509 so that means it’s gonna be backed up,” says Tom Daves of Seattle.

Q13 Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley says Tuesday morning’s commute will kick off this stretch of wet and gusty weather. And we all know what that can lead to.

“I think of rain. I think of rain and I think of water on the roadway, especially. I do think of downed trees, but that’s not something I have ever come across in my commute."

The Washington State Department of Transportation said they’re going to be monitoring the road conditions just like they do every day. But they want drivers to know you’re going to need extra time to get where you need to go in the morning, especially when roads are slick. And you’re also going to need extra space between you and the driver in front of you, just in case you need to stop short.

Skagit County says they kicked off their flooding preparedness campaign this week. And while they aren’t expecting to get hit with much rain Tuesday, they are prepared to see some stormy weather at the end of the week.