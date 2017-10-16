Satellite image shows series of storms stretching from China to Pacific Northwest

SEATTLE — The Pacific Northwest’s first fall windstorm of 2017 is headed our way.

Clean gutters and drainage grating are a good start for the week but, Wednesday and Thursday might require a revisit to clean more leaves, twigs, and debris from our ditches and side streets. Be sure to have your rain boots and hooded jackets handy because an atmospheric river siphons fall rain into western Washington both days coupled with blustery, breezy, wind. Q13 News Meteorologist Rebecca Stevenson says this is a recipe for localized flooding.

Estimated weather model rain totals for Sea-Tac Tuesday through Saturday are near 4.5 inches, but the model projects higher forecast rain amounts at Bellingham Tuesday through Saturday, 7.3 inches.

Tuesday morning will get the wet stretch of weather started. By Tuesday afternoon the first round begins to decrease which allows a dry break until Wednesday morning.

Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley says early Tuesday will be wet and gusty during the morning commute.

"Places like Bellingham will have wind gusts over 45mph and this could cause some weak trees or branches to fall," Walter said.

The main Metro around Seattle will have gusts closer to 35mph.

The mother of raindrops arrives Wednesday morning and remains through Thursday. Rain will be heavy at times.

"Very wet and windy Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 50s," said Q13 News Meteorologist M.J. McDermott. "Notice it's pretty mild, so we are not talking about mountain snow with this - rain at pass level. We could see some river rises, not sure about flooding. Rivers are pretty low right now."

Rebecca says while the atmospheric river is pointed into the area, the Olympic mountains and north to central Cascades will receive the highest rain totals. The lee side of the Olympics will have lighter rainfall at times near Whidbey Island to central Seattle. Wind will be coupled up with the rain to shake out small twigs and limbs along with heavier leaves from the trees.

Satellite images show a series of storms stretching from coastal China to the West Coast of North America.

No one will be spared from the first round of fall storms which starts the process of cleaning out the dry and old to prepare for the freeze of winter.

Preparing your home for the storm

When Friday arrives, the rain will fall in a showery pattern with some sunbreaks. The air will cool and a thunderstorm or small hail in heavy showers are expected. Saturday appears to be another round of rain, heavy at times, with emphasis over the south sound.