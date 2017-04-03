× Bothell man shot and killed, Belfair man could face murder charge

SHELTON, Wash. — Bruce Fanning, 59, faced a Mason County judge Monday afternoon after court documents reveal he admitted to shooting and killing a stranger he found showering inside his property.

Fanning could face a charge of first degree murder.

The county medical examiner identified the victim as 31-year-old Nate Rosa from Bothell.

Investigators said Fanning discovered a stranger in his business showering. Court documents said Fanning told investigators he first fled the scene, grabbed a gun and then returned where he opened fire on Rosa before calling 911.

A judge found probable cause for a 1st degree murder charge, but Fanning told police he was afraid after he said the stranger had made threats and appeared drunk.

“He was a great uncle, he is a great uncle,” said Christa Farster, who said she is Fanning’s niece. “I just feel really bad for the whole situation and family and stuff,” she said.

The shooting happened near Belfair inside a home Fanning used as an office. Investigators said Fanning called 911 just before 8 a.m. Saturday and told police he shot an intruder.

When police arrived they found 31-year-old Nate Rosa dead in the bathtub.

Fanning allegedly told police he first discovered evidence of a break-in, and then found Rosa in the shower. Fanning said he thought the man was drunk and told investigators he made non-understandable verbal threats towards him.

That’s when Fanning told police he left his office, walked to his home next door, got a handgun and returned where he allegedly shot Rosa several times.

“It’s just crazy,” said Fanning’s neighbor, Stacey Ellingson.

Ellingson said her family heard several shots, adding she felt shocked her neighbor didn’t call deputies first.

“It’s crazy to me that he didn’t call 911 when he left,” she said. “I just wouldn’t expect that of him, he’s such a together guy.”

Rosa worked at Bothell’s Woodmor Elementary School since 2015.

The district Superintendent, Michelle Reid, told Q13 News, “Nate was a compassionate and dedicated educator who made a difference in the lives of many and will be dearly missed.”

Investigators are trying to determine why Rosa was inside Fanning’s business.

Fanning’s bail was set at $250,000.