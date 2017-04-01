Belfair homeowner arrested in fatal shooting of intruder in shower

BELFAIR, Wash. — A Mason County homeowner is expected to face murder charges after fatally shooting an intruder, authorities said Saturday.

Detectives with the Mason County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on East Trails Road in Belfair just after 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

Update: Homeowner has been arrested for Murder 2. Intruder was shot multiple times while in the shower. pic.twitter.com/1cPLo3PDEb — Mason County Sheriff (@MasonCoSheriff) April 1, 2017

Investigators said the homeowner was cooperative during interviews, but was booked on suspicion of second-degree murder after they learned the intruder was shot several times while in the shower.

Further details on the circumstances of the confrontation were not immediately available.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office also took to social media Saturday afternoon, encouraging the public to await further information, rather than rush to judgement.