× Sheriff’s office says fatal shooting in Mason County doesn’t qualify as self-defense

BELFAIR, Wash. – A Mason County man who found another man showering at his business went home and retrieved a gun before killing him, the Mason County sheriff’s office said in a statement on Monday.

The 59-year-old suspect was scheduled to be in court Monday afternoon in Saturday’s shooting death of 31-year-old Nathanial Rosa. Q13 News isn’t yet naming the suspect because he hasn’t been charged with a crime.

According to the release from Mason County Chief Ryan Spuring:

The suspect has two houses on a piece of property in Belfair: One is his home, and the other is unoccupied place of business.

The suspect found forced entry at the business, so he went inside and found Rosa showering. The two exchanged words, and the suspect said he thought Rosa was drunk.

The suspect went back to his home, retrieved a hand gun and went back to the business. The sheriff’s office said the suspect didn’t say anything before shooting Rosa four times and killing him.

The sheriff’s office said it didn’t find evidence to support reasonable self-defense, and referred the case to the Mason County prosecutor’s office.