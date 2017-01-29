Thousands protest Trump’s immigration plan in cities across the U.S.

Police make an arrest in deadly Sammamish car prowl; ask for help to find suspect’s SUV

Posted 3:05 PM, January 29, 2017, by , Updated at 04:04PM, January 29, 2017
gold-vehicle

DES MOINES, Wash. — A 23-year-old Renton woman has been arrested in connection with a car prowl which ended with the death of a police officer’s son.

King County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested the woman at a house in Skyway around noon Saturday.

Detectives believe the woman was driving a SUV that struck and killed the 22-year-old son of a Seattle police officer.

Police are looking for a vehicle that looks similar to this Infiniti SUV.

Police are looking for a vehicle that looks similar to this Infiniti SUV.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help locating the vehicle that was used in the homicide. Police believe the vehicle is a mid-2000s Gold Infiniti with 5-point chrome wheels.

If you have information about this vehicle call the King County Sheriff’s Office at 206-296-3111 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.

A man was shot and injured late Friday night by King County Sheriff’s Office deputies who were investigating the murder. That man is in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center.

Related stories