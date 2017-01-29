× Police make an arrest in deadly Sammamish car prowl; ask for help to find suspect’s SUV

DES MOINES, Wash. — A 23-year-old Renton woman has been arrested in connection with a car prowl which ended with the death of a police officer’s son.

King County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested the woman at a house in Skyway around noon Saturday.

Detectives believe the woman was driving a SUV that struck and killed the 22-year-old son of a Seattle police officer.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help locating the vehicle that was used in the homicide. Police believe the vehicle is a mid-2000s Gold Infiniti with 5-point chrome wheels.

If you have information about this vehicle call the King County Sheriff’s Office at 206-296-3111 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.

A man was shot and injured late Friday night by King County Sheriff’s Office deputies who were investigating the murder. That man is in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center.