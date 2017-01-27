× Friends remember Seattle cop’s son killed in Sammamish park as detectives continue to hunt down suspects

SAMMAMISH – As detectives hunt for the suspects responsible for killing a Seattle cop’s son, the victim’s friends are expressing their pain.

Brooke Duncan laughs through the tears reminiscing about the good times with Mo Radcliffe, a friend she will never see again.

“Someone that was such a bright light that was snuffed out because somebody wanted a debit card and car,” Duncan said.

Anger consumes her knowing that a petty crime, a car prowl escalated costing her friend’s life at just 22 years old.

“It’s grief stricken a lot of people,” Duncan said.

King County Sheriff’s Office says Mo had just walked his dog at Beaver Lake Park and saw someone smashing into his car. Detectives say Mo confronted the car prowler so the suspect got into an SUV and started to come after the victim. Detectives say Mo fired his gun in self defense but the vehicle struck him, dragging him for 50 yards. The victim’s girlfriend saw the entire incident.

“It really does break my heart that she had to be a witness to that,” Duncan said.

At Beaver Lake Park on Friday people left behind flowers, cards and some of Mo’s favorite things.

“I brought him a Coca Cola drink we always drank,” friend Robert Stevenson II said.

Stevenson says he’s been friends with Mo since the first grade shortly after he was adopted from Guatemala.

“You knew him for 30 seconds and you wanted to be his friend,” Stevenson said.

Friends say Mo loved his parents so much, his father a veteran Seattle police officer and his mother a school teacher.

“The day they brought him home and how excited Mo was, they did a wonderful job raising him and gave him everything he would have wanted,” Duncan said.

A loving family shattered over a senseless crime.

“What his parents are going through I can’t fathom parents shouldn’t have to lose a child,” Duncan said.

Friends are hoping the people responsible are caught soon.

Detectives are asking witnesses to call in with any tips.

They also want the public to be on the lookout for a gold SUV with possible bullet holes in the front.