Police shoot suspect in deadly Sammamish car prowl

SAMMAMISH, Wash. — Authorities in suburban Seattle say they have shot and wounded a suspect in a deadly car prowl.

The Seattle Times reports Saturday that the King County Sheriff’s Office tracked the suspect to an apartment late Friday and opened fire when a man and a 16-year-old boy emerged and pointed handguns at deputies.

The alleged suspect has been wanted since Wednesday after running over a man who confronted him in Sammamish.

The man killed trying to stop the car prowl is the 22-year-old son of a Seattle police officer.

The alleged suspect is in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

His identity has not been released.

The teen was arrested early Saturday.

Deputies have not said if he was involved in the car prowl earlier in the week.