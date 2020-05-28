Police: Everett homeowner shoots, kills burglar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERETT, Wash., -- A homeowner in Everett shot and killed a burglar Thursday morning, according to Everett Police.

It happened about 4:50 a.m. at a home at 17th Street and 126th Street SE near Murphy's Corner.

Public Information Officer Aaron Snell with Everett Police says the male homeowner, who's in his 70s, woke up and shot a man inside his home. The man he shot was in his 30s.

Investigators say it appears the man had broken into the home and was in a room where firearms were stored when the homeowner shot him.

The identity of the burglar has not yet been released.