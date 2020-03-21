Everett under “stay home” directive by mayor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERETT, WA - Starting Monday, the City of Everett will go under a “stay home” directive in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Between Friday and Saturday, coronavirus cases in Everett jumped from 105 to 128, and deaths in Snohomish county went from 8 to 10, officials said.

Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin says the community needs to do more.

“If we don’t act now it is going to get so much worse,” she said.

Monday the city will go under a “stay home” directive. That means all residents need to stay home. The directive still allows essential outdoor activities.

It also does not impact people who are working in essential businesses or government functions.

“I think it’s essential to do that. If I look at the number of the new case, it’s increasing every day,” said Tippawan Wongkaew.

Wongkaew is the owner of Sabai Jai a Thai restaurant in Everett. She says the restrictions have been hard on her.

She just opened her business a few weeks ago, and now she is struggling to stay open and keep staff paid with just take-out orders.

However, she says if we’re able to slow the spread of the coronavirus by staying home, then life will return to normal quicker.

There is no enforcement on this new directive. There is also no end date for the directive.