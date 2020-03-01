× #Q13HeartChallenge step challenge results

SEATTLE, Wash.,– For the month of February we took our health to heart here at Q13.

We had three different teams of 6 people.

The morning team: Liz Dueweke, Brandi Kruse, M.J. McDermott, Tim Joyce, Adam Gehrke and Ian Furness.

The evening team: David Rose, Alyana Gomez, Brian Flores, Jamie Tompkins, Walter Kelly and Aaron Levine.

The weekend team: Omar Lewis, Ali Bradley, Grace Lim, Hana Kim, Erin Mayovsky and Michelle Ludtka.

A big congratulations to the evening team, logging 1,976,375 steps between them from February 1st to the 28th.

That is an average of 11,764 steps a day!!

Thank you all so much for your commitment to heart health!

Keep it going!!!

Just because heart month has stopped, doesn't mean your heart does-- keep pushing and living a healthy, active lifestyle to reduce your risk of heart disease! You got this!!

For more information: American Heart Association