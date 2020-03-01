#Q13HeartChallenge step challenge results
SEATTLE, Wash.,– For the month of February we took our health to heart here at Q13.
We had three different teams of 6 people.
The morning team: Liz Dueweke, Brandi Kruse, M.J. McDermott, Tim Joyce, Adam Gehrke and Ian Furness.
The evening team: David Rose, Alyana Gomez, Brian Flores, Jamie Tompkins, Walter Kelly and Aaron Levine.
The weekend team: Omar Lewis, Ali Bradley, Grace Lim, Hana Kim, Erin Mayovsky and Michelle Ludtka.
A big congratulations to the evening team, logging 1,976,375 steps between them from February 1st to the 28th.
That is an average of 11,764 steps a day!!
Thank you all so much for your commitment to heart health!
Keep it going!!!
Just because heart month has stopped, doesn't mean your heart does-- keep pushing and living a healthy, active lifestyle to reduce your risk of heart disease! You got this!!
