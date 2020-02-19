RV Park proposal raises concern among some Orting residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORTING, Wash. -- The City of Orting is reviewing an application it received to build an RV Park near Carbon River. The park would be intended for short-term campers on about 10 acres of land.

The proposed site is located at 2021 River Ave NE. City administrator Mark Bethune said the land is “allowed use.” The plan calls for 86 RV spots and would allow campers to stay up to 180 days.

The town of about 8,500 people continues to expand. Some residents said they’re struggling to come to terms with the uptick and they worry the RV park would contribute to the growth.

“It wasn’t designed for a huge, huge city. It’s a town, it’s been growing. Sadly, all of the farmland is going too,” said resident Jolynn Burlison.

People who live in the area said traffic is already bad and believe the RV park would make it worse.

“I’m legally blind and deaf. It scares me to cross these streets,” said Bertha Valoia, a resident.

The City of Orting is reviewing an application it received to build an RV Park on about 10 acres near Carbon River. The proposal includes 86 RV spots & would allow campers to stay up to 6 months. Residents of the small town say increased traffic is 1 of their concerns on the idea pic.twitter.com/FLgO2tGE19 — Franque Thompson (@FranqueThompson) February 20, 2020

Flooding concerns are also in question, since the development would be next to Carbon River.

“Most of the areas that are vacant land around here are all flood plains and you get an RV out in the flood plain first thing it’s going to do is end up sinking if it’s not in the middle of summertime,” said Burlison.

Due to the location, Bethune said the applicant will have to meet all conditional use permit requirements before the proposal can move to the planning commission. Some of the requirements include safety, transportation and ecological issues.

“You can’t have certain things within 200 feet of the highwater mark of the river. Wetlands require that you have setbacks from the wetlands. So, all of those have to be met within this development,” said Bethune.

Others in the community argue the park is needed as more people tour the area and contribute to the local economy.

Bethune said he understand why more people are making the trip to Orting.

“It’s probably one of the most beautiful communities in the region. We have two rivers—the Carbon river and the Puyallup river that flow through town. We have an amazing view of Mount Rainier,” said Bethune.

The city administrator said next step for the proposal could happen in as early as 90 days. There would also be more public hearings on the matter.