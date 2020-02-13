Two dead in multi-vehicle crash involving semi

OLYMPIA, Wash. — I-5 South was closed in Thurston County for several hours overnight while troopers investigated a crash that left two people dead.

WSP Trooper Johnna Batiste said it happened about 12:05 a.m. near U.S. Highway 12 and involved two vehicles and a semi truck.

Two people inside one of the vehicles died, but it’s unclear what caused the crash.

Troopers have not identified the people who died.

The interstate remained closed until 5:30 a.m., reopening just ahead of Thursday morning’s commute.