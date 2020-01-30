UW student slashed with box knife in random attack

SEATTLE — A University of Washington student was reportedly attacked at random Monday afternoon by a man who slashed her face with a box cutter.

According to Seattle Police, the student was in the area of the Jack in the Box off University Way Northeast and 50th Street about 3 p.m. when she saw a man talking to himself. She told police she made eye contact with the man then continued walking.

The suspect reportedly approached her and started assaulting her, knocking her to the ground and slashing her face multiple times with a box knife or razor blade.

The victim kicked the man and pushed him until he left the scene.

She had several scratches on her face and one laceration that required three stitches.

The description she gave led police to believe it was a man known to hang out in the area, but when the victim saw the man she said it was not the one who attacked her.

No suspect has been arrested.