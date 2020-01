Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPOKANE, Wash. -- A Spokane family might have a claim as the biggest 12s east of the Cascades.

Brittany Cornett and Matt Warner go all out when it comes to the Hawks.

Life-sized posters of the players, Skittles, gloves - and that's just in their basement.

Each year the family gets their lawn spraypainted with a giant Hawks logo. It lasts all season.

