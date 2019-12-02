× Alanis Morissette’s 25th anniversary ‘Jagged Little Pill’ tour coming to Auburn

Alanis Morissette is reviving her epic “Jagged Little Pill” album with a 25th anniversary tour that includes a stop in Auburn.

The tour, which will also feature Garbage and Liz Phair, kicks off June 2 in Portland, Oregon, and has 31 stops along the way.

She’ll perform at White River Amphitheatre near Auburn on June 3.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 13 local time.

“Jagged Little Pill” debuted in 1995 and has gone on to sell 33 million copies in the 25 years since its release.