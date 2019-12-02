Alanis Morissette’s 25th anniversary ‘Jagged Little Pill’ tour coming to Auburn

UW: Chris Petersen stepping down, Jimmy Lake named Huskies head football coach
December 2, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 22: Singers Alanis Morissette (L) and Demi Lovato perform onstage during the 2015 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Alanis Morissette is reviving her epic “Jagged Little Pill” album with a 25th anniversary tour that includes a stop in Auburn.

The tour, which will also feature Garbage and Liz Phair, kicks off June 2 in Portland, Oregon, and has 31 stops along the way.

She’ll perform at White River Amphitheatre near Auburn on June 3.

Tickets go on sale  to the general public on Dec. 13 local time.

“Jagged Little Pill” debuted in 1995 and has gone on to sell 33 million copies in the 25 years since its release.

