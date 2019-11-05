Accused Capital One hacker released from federal custody pending trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The woman accused of one of the biggest data breaches in history will be moved Tuesday from a federal detention center in SeaTac to a halfway house, according to court documents.

A judge ruled that Paige Thompson, 33, of Seattle doesn't pose enough of a threat to herself or others to remain behind bars until her trial that's scheduled for March of next year. Thompson is banned from accessing computers or the internet -- including a cell phone -- and must be gainfully employed or continue to seek employment while she's awaiting her trial.

Her lawyer had previously argued that the federal detention center in SeaTac was dangerous for Thompson because the transgender woman was being housed with men.

Thompson is charged with wire fraud and computer fraud and abuse for the intrusion into data of Capital One and more than 30 other organizations.

Thompson had previously worked as a systems engineer for Amazon Web Services, which Capital One used.

Court documents allege that Thompson gained access to an Amazon server, taking advantage of a web app that Capital One configured incorrectly.

In the documents, FBI investigator Joel Martini alleges Thompson used the alias "erratic" for several of her online accounts including Twitter, Meetup and Slack.

Investigators don't believe Thompson did anything malicious with the data she obtained.

If convicted, she could be sentenced to up to 25 years in prison.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.