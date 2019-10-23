The News Tribune, The Olympian to stop printing Saturday newspapers

TACOMA — The News Tribune and The Olympian will no longer print a Saturday edition of the newspaper starting in January.

“As reader habits change we are adapting to serve them in new ways,” President and Publisher of The News Tribune Rebecca Poynter wrote. “To support these shifts, starting on Jan. 25, we will no longer produce a printed newspaper on Saturday and will launch with a Weekend Edition that includes expanded newspapers on Fridays and Sundays.”

The News Tribune dates back to 1883 and is the second-largest newspaper in Washington state with a daily circulation of about 38,000.

The Olympian also has a history dating back to the 1800s.

Both papers are owned by Sacramento-based McClatchy.