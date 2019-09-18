Sunshine returns late Wednesday, but will it stick around?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- We'll see some leftover rain/squalls Wednesday, then we're dry for a few days. Enjoy!

Wednesday morning we have passing showers and isolated thunderstorms. Most of Wednesday will be dry for the metro but the mountains and the coast stay wet. The afternoon will be sunny for Seattle.

Wednesday will be clear and cool but that means Thursday will be sunny after some morning fog, making a great late summer day with highs in the 70s.

Friday looks fine but there will be a few more clouds around.

Saturday looks good with some highs near 70 - the last nice day of summer 2019.

Sunday looks wet and breezy but the first day of fall looks OK. The equinox arrives Monday at 12:50 a.m., and so brings the longer nights.