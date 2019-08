RENTON, Wash. – A man died Tuesday afternoon after a fire broke out at a homeless camp in Renton.

The Renton Police Department says smoke was seen near Oakesdale Ave SW around 5 p.m. with reports of explosions also being called in.

When firefighters got to the scene, they found the victim. His identity hasn’t been released.

At 5PM an Officer in the area of 1900 Oakesdale Ave SW reported smoke. @RentonRFA responded and once fire was out located a deceased lone male in what appears to be a homeless camp. Unk case of fire, still early in the investigation will update when more available./cm pic.twitter.com/irqm25H1hj — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) August 28, 2019

No one else was hurt by the fire.

Investigators are in the area trying to figure out what caused the fire.