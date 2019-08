Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The XFL officially announced the eight team names and logos for the league this week, and Seattle Dragons president Ryan Gustafson joined Q13 Fox Sports Director Aaron Levine in studio on "Q It Up Sports" Sunday night to talk about the new team identity and the upcoming season, which will begin next February.

The Dragons will play their home games at CenturyLink Field. Gustafson says the initial response from the Seattle community has been positive. Interview above.