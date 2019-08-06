Jay Inslee releases 10-step plan to address ‘white nationalist gun violence’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Washington Gov. and presidential candidate Jay Inslee has released a plan to "stop the epidemic of white nationalist gun violence" following a mass shooting in El Paso that's been linked to white supremacy.

It's a 10-step strategy with broader gun safety measures, like a national ban on assault weapons, and creating a system to identify, track and prosecute white nationalist extremists.

“No one in America should ever live in fear because of the color of their skin, where they were born, or who they love,” said Inslee. “Donald Trump has built a culture of fear in the United States by emboldening white nationalists and allowing weapons of war in our communities. The white nationalist in the White House has added fuel to the fire of hate and given acceptance and appreciation to extremist groups."

Inslee's comments about Trump come a day after the president condemned white supremacy and white nationalism on Monday.

"In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy," Trump said, adding that he had directed the FBI to examine steps to identify and address domestic terrorism. "These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America."

Inslee has participated in the first two Democratic presidential debates and is only 20,000 unique donors shy of reaching the 130,000 unique donors needed to qualify for the third debate. But in order to qualify for the third debate, candidates also have to register at least 2 percent in four polls. Inslee has failed to reach that second benchmark. He has until Aug. 28 to do so.

You can read his full 10-step plan here.