Seattle Police hunt for suspect who stabbed older victim then stole his car from a church parking lot

SEATTLE -A suspect is on the loose after stabbing an older man working in a church parking lot and then stealing his car.

It happened just after 4 p.m. in the parking lot of Holy Family church off the 9600 block of 20th Avenue Southwest.

Home surveillance video captured the actual assault.

It shows two men fighting; one makes several thrusting motions, then that person runs off screen. A few moments later a car goes speeding out of the parking lot, as a man goes to help the victim.

The suspect then steals the victim’s car and takes off

"I’ve never seen anything like that in my life except for on TV. So, yeah, that’s right next door too, so that’s a little unnerving,” said Matt.

Matt is the man seen in the surveillance video walking toward the scene of violence to help the victim. Matt did not want to use his full name.

He says this incident happened feet from where his family lives, but the area does not feel like home anymore.

“I don’t feel safe here right now,” he said. “It’s out of control. Something has to change,” he added.

The victim lead King County Sheriff out a short chase before crashing into a ditch and fleeing from the scene.

The suspect is still on the loose.