Three people in custody, one wanted for Yakama Reservation shootings that killed 5

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. -- Police are still searching for one suspect after a shooting on the Yakama Reservation that left five people dead and two others injured, according to a news release from the Yakama Nation.

Police say James Cloud is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, call 911. Don't approach him.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon in the White Swan area just south of the city of Yakima in central Washington.

Investigators said there were three different crime scenes on the reservation. At the first scene, four people were found dead on Medicine Valley Road. At another scene, a fifth person was found dead on Evans Road, along with two people injured in a vehicle.

There was also an armed robbery of a vehicle down the street, but no one was injured during that robbery. The FBI, Yakama Tribal Police and the Yakima County Sheriff's Office are investigating.

Three persons of interest are in custody.