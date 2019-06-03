× Everett Police asking neighbors to check surveillance cameras for hit and run vehicle that killed woman

EVERETT — Detectives are asking for the public’s help to solve a hit and run that killed a mother and wife. Police have been searching for any surveillance video that shows the vehicle that hit 37-year-old Heidi Allen around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 25th.

Detectives have left cards on doors in the area from 10th to 16th Street and between Grand Ave and Colby Ave but have not located any video. Allen was found in the 1300 block of Grand Avenue.

It is possible that the vehicle involved in this incident was damaged. Anyone with information or video is asked to call the Everett Police Department TIP LINE at (425) 257-8450.

Allen’s loved ones held a vigil for her over the weekend and remembered her kind spirit.