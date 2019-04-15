One-on-one with Rep. Pramila Jayapal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The Justice Department is expected to release special counsel Robert Mueller's redacted report on the Russia investigation to Congress and the public Thursday.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal was in the Q13 News studio Monday to discuss the development. She sits on the House Judiciary Committee, and believes the committee and the public deserve to know what is in the full 400-page report.

"When I look at the polling, what I see is the majority of people want to see the report. They want to see what's in the report," she said.

During the interview, Jayapal also denounced President Donald Trump's recent threat to send detained immigrants into so-called sanctuary cities.

"We need to actually solve immigration by passing comprehensive immigration reform, something [President Trump] has resisted. And he needs to give up his fight for this vanity wall on the border," she said.

Jayapal praised Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, who wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post about the threat titled "Seattle isn't afraid of immigrants, Mr. Trump."

Watch the video above for the full interview