Olympic Peninsula sees brief relief from winter weather

SEQUIM, Wash. – People in Clallam County continue digging out of mountains of snow after relentless storms this week.

Plus, local search and rescue crews have been making house calls to help people who can’t get out themselves.

The good news on Tuesday was that not much rain or snow had fallen but people in the region have a long way to go to return to normal. Video from the air showed plenty of snow and slush blanketing many neighborhoods.

“Since 1999, this is the most snow I‘ve ever seen,” said Greg Marsh.

Marsh was finishing what he started Monday, trying to dig a path from his home to the road so he could take his wife to work.

“She needs to be there for her patients,” he said, “The babies keep coming despite the snowfall.”

“Hey, it is what it is, not much I can do about it except dig out,” said Paul Wernett.

Not far away from Marsh, Wernett was also digging out his driveway.

“I’m going to have to go out and get resupplied here for next week,” said Wernett.

It’s a similar scene across the Strait of Juan De Fuca – piles of snow and ice and sometimes the wintery mess was stranding neighbors.

The snow, plus too much moisture, could cause roofs to give way under the added pressure.

“I’ve heard some like creaking in the house you know, the roof creaking a little bit,” said Marsh. “I don’t know that I’m concerned, but I think this is enough.”

It’s warning signs like that which has first responders making house calls.

“If the snow gets wet if we start getting rain and more freezing it’s going to cause more weight on people’s roofs,” said Staff Sgt. John Keegan from the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office.

Search and rescue volunteer teams were also out in rural parts of the county digging homeowners out of the snow.

“I’m going to be able to go to the store and be able to get provisions for another week,” said Karen Hogan.

The sheriff’s office here is urging homeowners to stay off their roofs – and instead hire a professional to take care of the snow. But, if you think you’re in immediate danger you’re urged to call 911.