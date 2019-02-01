× More than 12,000 without power in South Seattle

SEATTLE — More than 12,000 people are without power in South Seattle, according to Seattle City Light.

The outages are affecting the Rainier Valley, Beacon Hill and Bryn Mawr-Skyway neighborhoods.

The utility doesn’t know what caused the outage. Estimated restoration time is 11 a.m., officials said.

Traffic signals are also out in the area.

SDOT reminds drivers to treat dark signals as all-way stops.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.