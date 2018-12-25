Coroner identifies man found dead after ‘homicidal violence’

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Authorities have identified a 45-year-old Olympia man who was found dead south of Tumwater.

The Olympian reports Thurston County Coroner Gary Warnock says the cause of death of Loren VerValen was “homicidal violence.”

Warnock says he is not releasing more details about the homicide at the request of the Thurston County sheriff’s office.

VerValen was found dead Saturday on Old Highway 99.

A woman who identified herself as VerValen’s girlfriend says she found the body.

The Thurston County sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in locating VerValen’s missing Ford Mustang, which was taken from the scene. The license plate number is BJV3429.