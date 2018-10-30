Van stolen from Auburn food bank as holiday deliveries loom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Wash. - A food bank's holiday deliveries are in jeopardy after thieves stole the organization’s van.

They’re asking for the public’s help to track it down as the holidays loom in the coming weeks.

Workers at the Auburn Food Bank say the 2000 white double-door Dodge Ram van was stolen off their property Tuesday morning.

The van is used to deliver food to thousands of families.

“I have 20 some barrels, 50-gallon barrels that are out and now I'll have to go get them in the van,” Debbie Christian, the food bank’s executive director, told Q13. “I don't have an easy van to get them in and out of. So, doubling up on this one is gonna take more time, more manpower.”

The van holds at least 1,000 pounds of food, serving nearly 6,000 households across the Auburn area. Workers say it'll now take them six hours to do what normally takes three.

The van’s license-plate number is C94136F. If you see it, call the Auburn police.