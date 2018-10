Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - The King County Council passed a gun safety law similar to one in Seattle, that requires gun owners to keep their weapons locked up.

The measure also requires the sheriff's office to destroy forfeited weapons and forms a task force to identify other public health strategies.

The measure passed 6-to-3 on Monday. It now heads to King County Executive Dow Constantine's desk.

Members of the Second Amendment Foundation have filed a lawsuit to block the Seattle gun storage law.