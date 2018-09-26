Bomb squad called after phone threat at state building in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Police evacuated the state Highways and Licensing Building on Wednesday after a bomb threat was made by a phone caller.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the building was evacuated after the call came into the building at about 1:30 p.m.

A bomb squad unit were checking the building, but no suspicious materials were found, the State Patrol said.

The state Attorney General’s office is also located inside this building.

No further details were immediately known.

This is a developing story and will be updated.