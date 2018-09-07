× Pierce County detectives ‘urgently searching’ for man who allegedly tried to kill ex-girlfriend Friday morning

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. – Pierce County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a man they believe tried to kill his ex-girlfriend Friday morning.

Detectives believe Tony French shot his ex-girlfriend in the arm outside her home on 69th Ave. Ct. E. near Frederickson.

French left the home in a black 2005 Toyota Corolla. It has Oregon license plates, No. 955HEE.

If you see French or know where he might be, call 911.