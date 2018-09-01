× Seahawks place Maxwell on injured reserve as part of cuts

SEATTLE (AP) — Cornerback Byron Maxwell was placed on injured reserve and tight end Ed Dickson was placed on the non-football injury list as the Seattle Seahawks reached the 53-man roster limit on Saturday.

Maxwell entered training camp as a starter in the secondary, but was rarely on the field during the preseason due to a hip injury. With Maxwell out, Dontae Johnson becomes the presumptive starter at right cornerback, although Seattle will likely be active looking for other options on the waiver wire.

Dickson never participated in training camp, and had a setback in his recovery from muscle injuries to his quadriceps and groin. He tweeted on Friday that he was ready for the season.

Seattle also activated defensive end Dion Jordan from the physically unable to perform list.

Among the more notable cuts for Seattle was veteran safety Maurice Alexander and wide receiver Amara Darboah, a 2017 third-round pick.