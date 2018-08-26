× Shots fired during fight at Commons Mall; no injures reported

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — The Commons Mall in Federal Way was placed on a lockdown Sunday night after a gun went off during a fight inside the mall, Federal Way police said on Twitter.

According to police, the gun belonged to one of the individuals fighting. It was unknown if it was fired accidentally or intentionally.

No injuries have been reported.

The mall was placed on a lockdown for about 20 minutes while police worked to secure the scene.

Federal Way police are investigation the incident.

We’ll update this article when more information becomes available.