Seattle Storm will play 2019 season at University of Washington

SEATTLE – The Storm will stay in Seattle next season.

The WNBA team announced Wednesday that it will play its regular season games at the University of Washington’s Alaska Airlines Arena in 2019 while KeyArena is being renovated.

The renovation is scheduled to last until sometime in 2020; there was no immediate word on the team’s plans for that season.

“Our goal was to keep the Storm in Seattle and this beautiful partnership makes that possible,” said Storm president and general manager Alisha Valavanis.

The 2019 WNBA schedule hasn’t been released yet.