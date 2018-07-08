× Warning: 1 confirmed case of measles in Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. – A measles infection in Snohomish County has prompted a health warning.

Local public health officials confirmed Friday that a child visiting the United States as part of a summer program has become infected.

That child visited 9 businesses in June before being diagnosed with the measles.

Health officials at the Snohomish Health District, Public Health – Seattle & King County, and Washington State Department of Health have been contacting impacted businesses and providers in the community to alert them of the potential exposures. Those businesses are:

Walmart, 19191 N Kelsey St, Monroe during these times: June 20, 2018: 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM

McDonald’s, 19515 State Hwy 2, Monroe during these times: June 21, 2018: 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Dairy Queen, 19510 State Hwy 2, Monroe during these times: June 21, 2018: 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

YMCA, 14033 Fryelands Blvd, Monroe during these times: June 21, 2018: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Providence Regional Medical Center Everett, 1700 13th St, Everett during these times:

June 22, 2018: 3:00 PM – 9:00 PM

June 23, 2018: 3:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Wendy’s, 2510 Broadway, Everett during these times: June 23, 2018: 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Providence – Monroe Clinic Pharmacy, 19200 N Kelsey St, Monroe during these times: June 24, 2018: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Swedish Redmond Clinic, 18100 NE Union Hill Rd, Ste 200, Redmond during these times: June 27, 2018: 11:30 AM – 5:00 PM

Providence – Monroe Laboratory, 19200 N Kelsey St, Monroe during these times: June 27, 2018, 1:00 PM – 5:30 PM

Most people have received a measles vaccine, so the risk to the general public is low. However, all persons who were in the above locations should find out if they have been vaccinated for measles and call a health care provider promptly if they develop an illness with fever or illness with an unexplained rash between June 21 and July 12, 2018.

To avoid possibly spreading measles to other patients, do not go to a clinic or hospital without calling first to tell them you want to be evaluated for measles.

Measles: Causes, symptoms, and treatment

Measles is a highly contagious and potentially severe disease that causes fever, rash, cough, and red, watery eyes. It is mainly spread through the air after a person with measles coughs or sneezes.

Measles symptoms begin seven to 21 days after exposure. Measles is contagious from approximately four days before the rash appears through four days after the rash appears. People can spread measles before they have the characteristic measles rash.

People at highest risk from exposure to measles include those who are unvaccinated, pregnant women, infants under six months of age and those with weakened immune systems. A person is considered immune to measles if any of the following apply:

You were born before 1957

You are certain you have had the measles

You are up-to-date on measles vaccines (one dose for children age 12 months through three years old, two doses in anyone four years and older).

For more information about measles and measles vaccination, please visit www.doh.wa.gov/measles.