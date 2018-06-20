Suspect arrested in shooting death of 18-year-old woman found on Kent trail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say an 18-year-old woman who died along a trail in Kent on Saturday was a victim of homicide and that a man has been arrested.

The Seattle Times reports Karyme Barreto-Sabalza died from a gunshot wound to the head, a King County Medical Examiner's Office investigator said Tuesday.

Kent police say officers responded to a call for a welfare check along the trail around 7:45 p.m. Saturday, where officers found a woman unconscious and struggling to breathe.

Despite lifesaving efforts, Barreto-Sabalza died at the scene.

Kent police said Wednesday that a 19-year-old man, a SeaTac resident, was arrested after investigators received information that led them to a house in South Seattle.

Police say the man fled the house in the victim's car and was apprehended after officers spiked and flattened the car's tires in Des Moines.