Worker who died in 40-foot fall at Sound Transit site identified

SEATTLE -- Officials have identified the man who died after falling from a light rail column at a Sound Transit construction site in Bellevue.

The Seattle Times reports 63-year-old Walter Burrows was a foreman and a longtime employee at Kiewit, the company building the elevated light rail on the Eastside.

The King County Medical Examiner's office said Wednesday his death was accidental and resulted from multiple blunt-force injuries.

The man was working on the light rail extension at State Route 520 and 148th Street in Bellevue early Tuesday when he fell about 40 feet. The Washington State Patrol responded to the site at about 3 a.m. He was pronounced dead at a Seattle hospital.

Kiewit spokesman Bob Kula says work at the site has been suspended until Tuesday and that employees will attend safety briefings before construction resumes.

Investigations are in progress.