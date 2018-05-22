× Construction worker dies after fall from crane

A worker has died after falling from a crane at the Sound Transit East Link construction site in Redmond early Tuesday morning. This is on SR 520 and 148th Avenue NE.

State Patrol troopers tell Q13 News someone was doing CPR when they were called. The worker later died, and there will be an investigation. The construction site appears to be shut down for the time being.

WSP on scene where worker fell from construction crane on 520 and 148th in Redmond. CPR in progress when troopers called.

It’s still unclear how the worker fell.

